Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Up 11%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) rose 11% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 7,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Saker Aviation Services Trading Up 11.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

