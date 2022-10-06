Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $400,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,528,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,528,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,467,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $156.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

