Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Snowhook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,745,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,479,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $375,889,000 after buying an additional 64,538 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.38. 158,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,467,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

