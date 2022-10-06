SANGKARA MISA Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week (MISA)

SANGKARA MISA (MISA) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One SANGKARA MISA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SANGKARA MISA has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. SANGKARA MISA has a market cap of $110,418.88 and $57,808.00 worth of SANGKARA MISA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

About SANGKARA MISA

SANGKARA MISA was first traded on October 20th, 2021. SANGKARA MISA’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,432,116,484 tokens. SANGKARA MISA’s official website is www.misatoken.com/en. SANGKARA MISA’s official Twitter account is @misatokenid.

SANGKARA MISA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SANGKARA MISA (MISA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SANGKARA MISA has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SANGKARA MISA is 0.00000501 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $33,016.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.misatoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SANGKARA MISA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SANGKARA MISA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SANGKARA MISA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

