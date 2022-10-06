SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,257,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $27,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after buying an additional 215,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.63. 22,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,991. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

