SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Raised by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Stock Down 1.0 %

SAP stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

