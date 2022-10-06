Savage Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $208,163.18 (SAVG)

Savage (SAVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Savage has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Savage token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Savage has a market capitalization of $208,163.18 and approximately $14,364.00 worth of Savage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Savage alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

About Savage

Savage launched on January 8th, 2022. Savage’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,169,173 tokens. The official website for Savage is savage.app. Savage’s official Twitter account is @thesavageapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Savage Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savage (SAVG) is a cryptocurrency . Savage has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Savage is 0.00382394 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,143.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://savage.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.