Saxon Interests Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 122,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average is $203.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

