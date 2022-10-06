Saxon Interests Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 908,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,155 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 903,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $55.24 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.