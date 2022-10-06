Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 1,828 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

ILCV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.67. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,212. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

