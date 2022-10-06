Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000.

BATS IEO traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. 267,997 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

