Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 1.8% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,396,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $145.39.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

