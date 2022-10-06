Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 3,772 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $95.62 and a one year high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

