Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 687 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 446,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,389 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,946,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.

