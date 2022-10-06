Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

