Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 5.6 %

SCHN stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $841.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.