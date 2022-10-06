Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

