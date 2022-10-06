Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,340 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 4.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.45% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $43,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 32,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,117. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

