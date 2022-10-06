Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,099,000 after purchasing an additional 267,098 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,369 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

