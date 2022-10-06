Scotiabank Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$25.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NBLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$21.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$973.76 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

