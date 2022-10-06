Scott Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 64,500 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000. PayPal comprises 3.0% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,936,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.