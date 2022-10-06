Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,107.76

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,107.76 ($13.39) and traded as low as GBX 773 ($9.34). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 790 ($9.55), with a volume of 12,687 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

The firm has a market cap of £151.75 million and a P/E ratio of 461.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 997.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,105.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 16 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

In other news, insider Rachel Lawrence acquired 1,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). Also, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40).

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

