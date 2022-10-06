SeedOn (SEON) Trading Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days

SeedOn (SEON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, SeedOn has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One SeedOn token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. SeedOn has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $226,397.00 worth of SeedOn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

SeedOn Token Profile

SeedOn’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. SeedOn’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,705,688 tokens. SeedOn’s official Twitter account is @seedonventure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SeedOn is https://reddit.com/r/seedonventure. The official website for SeedOn is finance.seedon.io. The official message board for SeedOn is medium.com/seedonventure.

SeedOn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SeedOn (SEON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SeedOn has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 202,705,688 in circulation. The last known price of SeedOn is 0.00868824 USD and is up 7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $195,476.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://finance.seedon.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SeedOn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SeedOn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SeedOn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

