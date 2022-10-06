Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 244,452 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE SHLX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 98.64% and a net margin of 97.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

