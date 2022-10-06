Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Gap Down to $54.02

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.02, but opened at $51.15. Shell shares last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 163,751 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

