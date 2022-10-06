Shib Army Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $403,600.62 (SHIBARMY)

Shib Army (SHIBARMY) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Shib Army has a market capitalization of $403,600.62 and $16,694.00 worth of Shib Army was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shib Army token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shib Army has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Shib Army Profile

Shib Army’s genesis date was October 27th, 2021. Shib Army’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Shib Army’s official Twitter account is @shibarmybsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shib Army is shibarmybsc.medium.com. The Reddit community for Shib Army is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmybsctoken. Shib Army’s official website is shibarmybsc.com.

Buying and Selling Shib Army

According to CryptoCompare, “Shib Army (SHIBARMY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shib Army has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shib Army is 0 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $102.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shibarmybsc.com/.”

