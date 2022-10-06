Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.88 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11). Approximately 154,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 860,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The stock has a market cap of £22.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.58.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

