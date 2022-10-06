Shih Tzu Inu (SHIH-TZU) Trading 37.1% Lower This Week

Shih Tzu Inu (SHIH-TZU) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Shih Tzu Inu has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. Shih Tzu Inu has a market cap of $349,078.47 and approximately $65,796.00 worth of Shih Tzu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shih Tzu Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Shih Tzu Inu Profile

Shih Tzu Inu’s genesis date was August 29th, 2022. Shih Tzu Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Shih Tzu Inu’s official Twitter account is @_shih_tzu_inu. The official website for Shih Tzu Inu is shihtzuinu.us. The Reddit community for Shih Tzu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shitzu_inu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shih Tzu Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@shih-tzu_inu.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih Tzu Inu (SHIH-TZU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shih Tzu Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shih Tzu Inu is 0 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,384.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shihtzuinu.us/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shih Tzu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

