SHINJIRO (SHOX) Price Up 9.3% This Week

SHINJIRO (SHOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. SHINJIRO has a market capitalization of $405,049.80 and $69,573.00 worth of SHINJIRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHINJIRO token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHINJIRO has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SHINJIRO Token Profile

SHINJIRO was first traded on March 5th, 2022. SHINJIRO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. SHINJIRO’s official Twitter account is @shinjirotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHINJIRO’s official website is shinjirotoken.com.

Buying and Selling SHINJIRO

According to CryptoCompare, “SHINJIRO (SHOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. SHINJIRO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SHINJIRO is 0 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $69,720.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shinjirotoken.com/.”

