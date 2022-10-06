ShinobiVerse (SHINO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShinobiVerse (SHINO) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ShinobiVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShinobiVerse has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. ShinobiVerse has a market capitalization of $252,893.64 and approximately $70,920.00 worth of ShinobiVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShinobiVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

ShinobiVerse Profile

ShinobiVerse’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. ShinobiVerse’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,590,000,000 tokens. ShinobiVerse’s official Twitter account is @shinobiverse_io. The Reddit community for ShinobiVerse is https://reddit.com/r/shinobiversegame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ShinobiVerse is shinobiverse.io.

Buying and Selling ShinobiVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “ShinobiVerse (SHINO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ShinobiVerse has a current supply of 45,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShinobiVerse is 0.00001935 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,045.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shinobiverse.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShinobiVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShinobiVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShinobiVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShinobiVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShinobiVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.