Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €146.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 237.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

SAE opened at €43.27 ($44.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.80. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a 12-month high of €165.70 ($169.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.97 million and a P/E ratio of -10.60.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

