Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Increases By 7.8%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,620,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 20,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of -0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $17.93.

Insider Activity

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

