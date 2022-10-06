Short Interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Increases By 7.8%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of LXRX opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $453.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.44.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.58% and a negative net margin of 88,803.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 16,173,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,434,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,433,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,083,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
