Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 221.53 and last traded at 214.47. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at 205.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 360 to CHF 320 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 420 to CHF 300 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sika from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

