SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 126,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,300. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

