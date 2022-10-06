SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $281.58. 2,559,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,964,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.18 and its 200 day moving average is $308.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

