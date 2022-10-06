SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after purchasing an additional 271,330 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $312,407,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

VEEV traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $172.68. 11,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,643. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

