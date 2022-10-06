SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 8,835 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 799,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 202,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,353,329. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

