SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.50. 63,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,255. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

