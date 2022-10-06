Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.24

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$23.24 and last traded at C$23.38, with a volume of 22703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. The firm has a market cap of C$833.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.69.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

