SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology from €40.00 ($40.82) to €56.00 ($57.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

SMTGF stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.10.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.