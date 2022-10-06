SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 39.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 231.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGH shares. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

