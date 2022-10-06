SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $439.00 and last traded at $434.20. Approximately 2,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.25.

SMC Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.68 and a 200 day moving average of $485.21.

About SMC

(Get Rating)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.