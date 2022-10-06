SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $439.00 and last traded at $434.20. Approximately 2,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.25.
SMC Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.68 and a 200 day moving average of $485.21.
About SMC
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.
