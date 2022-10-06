Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $128.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s current price.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

