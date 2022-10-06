SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells $605,430.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) Director More Avery sold 9,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $605,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,321,167.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

More Avery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 27th, More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97.

On Tuesday, August 9th, More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.02 and a 200 day moving average of $285.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

