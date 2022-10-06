Solice (SLC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.87 Million

Solice (SLC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Solice token can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solice has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $100,421.00 worth of Solice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solice has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solice Profile

Solice’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. Solice’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,200,000 tokens. The official website for Solice is solice.io. Solice’s official Twitter account is @solice_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solice Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solice (SLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Solice has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Solice is 0.04361829 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $108,067.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solice.io/.”

