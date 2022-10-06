SONIC INU (SONIC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $36,937.60

SONIC INU (SONIC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. SONIC INU has a market capitalization of $36,937.60 and approximately $15,927.00 worth of SONIC INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONIC INU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SONIC INU has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

About SONIC INU

SONIC INU was first traded on April 24th, 2022. SONIC INU’s total supply is 99,223,853,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. SONIC INU’s official Twitter account is @sonic_inu. SONIC INU’s official website is sonicinu.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “SONIC INU (SONIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SONIC INU has a current supply of 99,223,853,602 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SONIC INU is 0.0000041 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sonicinu.finance/.”

