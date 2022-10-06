Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

NYSE SO opened at $68.73 on Thursday. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

