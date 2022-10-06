Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Position Raised by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,873. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

