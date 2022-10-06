Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.24. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 681,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 234,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

